Report: Mitch Haniger signs three-year, $43.5 million deal with Giants in free agency

The outfielder will move down the West coast.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Houston Astros v. Seattle Mariners
Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners takes the field prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants according to multiple media reports. Haniger had 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 57 games with Seattle during the 2022 season.

Given Haniger’s limited availability last season and his somewhat down production, the Mariners were always unlikely to bring him back at this price point. The Giants appear to be ready to spend money after falling flat on their face in 2022, following up a 107-win season from 2021 with a .500 campaign this past year. Haniger should help them shore up the back half of the lineup assuming he can stay healthy.

As for the Mariners, they’ll likely have Jarred Kelenic take on a bigger role with the team filling in for Haniger. Seattle also acquired Teoscar Hernandez in free agency, who can play outfield if needed. The Mariners, who broke their playoff drought in 2022, will not be short of options when it comes to replacing their departing outfielder.

