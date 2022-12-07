Report: Padres, Xander Bogaerts agree on 11-year deal

The San Diego Padres are signing SS Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

The longtime Red Sox shortstop is widely considered one of the top free agents at the position, along with Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. Bogaerts had one of the more consistent seasons of his 10-year MLB tenure in 2022. The All-Star notched one of his best batting averages in the Bigs, posting a .307 in 2022. He also racked up 15 home runs and 73 RBIs and had eight stolen bases.

Turner decided to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, so with Bogaerts off the market, we should see teams turn their sights to Correa and Swanson. There were talks Correa could be back with the Minnesota Twins, who signed him to a deal with an opt out after the first season.