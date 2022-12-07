Report: Cardinals closing in on Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, per Ken Rosenthal. Contreras will have big shoes to fill with future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina retiring from baseball after this season.

Contreras, 30, was an All-Star last season, his third appearance in his career. He hit 22 HRs with 55 RBI on a Chicago Cubs team that finished third in the NL Central division at 74-88. Contreras can also play the outfield, which gives the Cardinals some flexibility at catcher. We also could see Contreras DH quite a bit with Albert Pujols also retiring from baseball after 2022. Contreras gives the Cardinals’ a solid replacement bat in the middle of the order to go with NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.