Running back standard rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here and that means it’s running back rankings time! This week we have an inexplicable six teams on bye as we try to get our fake football teams into the playoffs. Hopefully you’ve already secured a playoff spot, but if not, let us help you get your lineups set with our rankings.

Injury news to monitor

Joe Mixon has a chance to be cleared from his concussion this week after missing the last two game. The way it sounds, we can pencil him in against a weak Browns run defense.

D’Onta Foreman expects to be able to play after the bye despite dealing with foot and ribs injuries.

Kenneth Walker has a strained ankle muscle and they added Wayne Gallman to their backfield this week. We’ll need to see if he can practice, but there’s a real chance Seattle will be thin at RB this week.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football Standard RB rankings