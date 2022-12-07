Fantasy football WR rankings for standard leagues in Week 14

We’e made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. Depending on your fantasy league, you are probably in or very close to your last week of the regular season. Congratulations, you’ve made it this far! Today we’re going to go through the standard wide receiver rankings. Join us!

Injury news to monitor

Treylon Burks, who has played great when healthy this season, is in concussion protocol. The Titans really need him, but we’ll see how things go this week.

Romeo Doubs should be able to go this week after getting close last week to a return from his high-ankle sprain. It would be good to see the rookie duo of Doubs and Watson finally at full strength.

Mike Williams remains a bit of a long shot to return from his ankle injury after not practicing last week, but maybe this is the week!

Courtland Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury that will make him questionable at best this week.

Rondale Moore looks like he could return this week, but he will now have Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins to share targets with.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football standard WR rankings