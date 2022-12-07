Tight end standard rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 14 of the fantasy football season! Hopefully you are either in your playoffs or close to grabbing a spot, as we are down to the wire. One position that hasn’t been great for you this year is likely tight end. Maybe you grabbed Travis Kelce, but if not, there have been some hard times. Last week was too awful to recap, so let’s just move on to this week.

Injury news to monitor

David Njoku missed last week with a knee injury, but it appears he will be able to return this week according to reports. We’ll see.

Hayden Hurst has already been ruled out for this week. There really aren’t any backup tight ends on the Bengals we can give a shot in his place though.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football standard TE rankings