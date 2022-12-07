Week 14 Kicker fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The fantasy football playoffs could start as early as next week, depending on your league setting, so you need to maximize the potential of your lineups. There are also six teams on bye, so your options could be more limited than you are used to. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the kicker position in Week 14 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

The kicker position is relatively healthy this week. Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell could be activated off of IR. If he isn’t, then Matthew Wright will still be handling the kicking duties for the Steelers.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Streaming options for Week 14

Speaking of Wright, he has a good matchup this week. Pittsburgh is slowly starting to figure out how to move the ball, but they still aren’t scoring a ton of points. The Baltimore Ravens' defense should help keep them out of the endzone, but wright should be looking at multiple field goal attempts.

Jason Myers for the Seattle Seahawks is worth a stream against the Carolina Panthers. Their record may not show it, but they do have a solid defense that can limit teams on offense. Myers should see some opportunity in this game, and has paid dividends this season. Put him into your lineups.

Week 14 fantasy football Kicker rankings