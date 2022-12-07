Report: Masataka Yoshida signs with Red Sox in free agency

Japanese outfielder Masatake Yoshida has signed a 5-year, $90 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Yoshida was posted early on Wednesday morning and took little time finding a home. This is also the record for money for a Japanese player coming to the United States.

Yoshida comes to the U.S. from the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball, which is the top Japanese baseball league. Yoshida was approved to be posted by his organization in Japan and had a 30-day window to sign with a team. On top of the salary, the Red Sox will also be paying the posting fee of $15.4 million directly to the Buffaloes.

Yoshida will join an outfield that currently consists of Tommy Pham, Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo, with J.D. Martinez manning the DH spot. Boston has yet to re-sign shortstop Xander Bogaerts, so Pham could move to the infield allowing Yoshida to slot right into an everyday outfield spot. At the very least, Yoshida will likely earn an outfield spot once he adjusts to the game during spring training.