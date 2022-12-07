Pixel Vault Brings Special Edition Side Set to Reignmakers Football

DraftKings has partnered with Pixel Vault to turn some of the league’s best into superheroes for the Reignmakers’ Pixel Vault Special Edition Set.

There will be 20 players featured in the set, along with two rarity tiers (CORE and RARE). The drop will be on December 13 at 6 p.m. ET. Each individual pack will be priced at $99.99 and will contain six Pixel Vault player cards. There will be 6,000 packs featured in this set.

Holders of Pixel Vault Special Edition Cards will gain access to exclusive contests, and Pixel Vault Special Edition Cards can be used in Reignmakers Football contests for the rest of the season.

There will be one CORE and one RARE Pixel Vault contest in Week 15 on Saturday, December 17. Both contests will dish out $50K in cash, with top prize receiving $10K in each contest — making these two the largest contest in their respective tiers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!