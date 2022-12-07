Opening odds for 2022 QBE Shootout

The PGA TOUR will bring together top male and female golfers from around the world this weekend for the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The field includes 12 teams of two golfers each who will play 54 holes over three days in various formats, including scramble, alternate shot, and four-ball. The tournament will run from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday. Dec. 11.

The LPGA is sending Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, marking the first year of the QBE Shootout that features more than one woman. The field also includes Cameron Young, KH Lee, and Max Homa.

This will be the 34th time this tournament is played. Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na took home the win in 2021, with Sam Burns and Billy Horschel one stroke behind as the runners-up. Jason Day and Horschel are the favorite pair to win this year, with their odds set at +450. Kokrak and Na have since joined the LIV Golf Tour.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 QBE Shootout, which tees off Friday morning.

Day/Horschel: +500

Homa/Kisner: +600

Hoge/Theegala: +600

English/Kuchar: +650

Conners/Lee: +650

Harman/Straka: +750

Stricker/Young: +800

Mitchell/Spaun: +900

Mullinax/Stallings: +1200

Hoffman/Palmer: +2000

McNealy/Thompson: +2500

Korda/McCarthy: +3000