Opening odds for 2022 QBE Shootout

The PGA TOUR will bring together top male and female golfers from around the world this weekend for the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The field includes 12 teams of two golfers each who will play 54 holes over three days in various formats, including scramble, alternate shot, and four-ball. The tournament will run from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday. Dec. 11.
The LPGA is sending Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, marking the first year of the QBE Shootout that features more than one woman. The field also includes Cameron Young, KH Lee, and Max Homa.
This will be the 34th time this tournament is played. Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na took home the win in 2021, with Sam Burns and Billy Horschel one stroke behind as the runners-up. Jason Day and Horschel are the favorite pair to win this year, with their odds set at +450. Kokrak and Na have since joined the LIV Golf Tour.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 QBE Shootout, which tees off Friday morning.
Day/Horschel: +500
Homa/Kisner: +600
Hoge/Theegala: +600
English/Kuchar: +650
Conners/Lee: +650
Harman/Straka: +750
Stricker/Young: +800
Mitchell/Spaun: +900
Mullinax/Stallings: +1200
Hoffman/Palmer: +2000
McNealy/Thompson: +2500
Korda/McCarthy: +3000