How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on December 7

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

We’re just one week away from the annual “Winter is Coming” special episode and a few matches have already been made for that card. We’re in for a busy episode of Dynamite tonight, including the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF made his first appearance since Full Gear on last week’s episode of Dynamite. The new champ explained how he linked up with William Regal and unveiled a new title belt. At the end of the segment, he turned on Regal by decking him with a pair of brass knuckles from behind and Bryan Danielson came out to check on the founder of the Blackpool Combat Club. With Regal reportedly heading back to WWE, that will most likely be the last time we see him on AEW television. As for MJF, we’ll once again hear from him tonight.

It was announced last week that the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will take place tonight and will feature Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Dalton Castle, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, and Shawn Dean, with more participants to be announced. Starks in particular has a title match against MJF lined up next week as a result of him winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament a few weeks back. We’ll see if he can pick up some momentum heading into the bout.

Also on the show, FTR will attempt to claim their fourth set of tag team belts when challenging AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to a title match. We’ll get Samoa Joe defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will have a sit down interview with Tony Schiavone.