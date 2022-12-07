Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 7

With 11 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s a lot of places to go when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 28.5 points vs. Hornets (-115)

Durant has gone over this line in five of his last six games, averaging 33.2 points per game. He’s going up against a soft Hornets squad and while there’s a chance of a blowout which leads to less minutes, Durant would likely be the reason the Nets cruise to a sizable lead in the first place. Back him to keep up his hot play against Charlotte.

Zach LaVine over 4.5 assists vs. Wizards (+125)

LaVine has gone under this line in the last two games but had five straight overs prior to that point. The Wizards might hone in on the guard after his recent 41-point showing, which could lead to more of a distributing role for him. At plus money, this prop has a bit more upside given LaVine’s recent games.

Rudy Gobert under 12.5 rebounds vs. Pacers (+100)

What has happened in Minnesota? Gobert has failed to hit double-digit rebounds in his last three games, and hasn’t gone over this line in his last four. The Pacers have listed Myles Turner and Jalen Smith as questionable but have plenty of frontcourt depth with Isaiah Jackson capable of holding his own. Gobert is in a bit of a slump right now, and it’s favorable for bettors to expect that to continue against a tough Indiana team.