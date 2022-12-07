Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Update: Both Davis and James have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, so we’re going to back the Raptors to win big in this one. The line is now Toronto -11 at DraftKings Sportsbook and we like the Raptors to win and cover. The total has moved to 228.5 and we still like the under, largely because the Lakers are going to be void of offense.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back from a loss Tuesday when they face the Toronto Raptors on the road Wednesday night. The statuses of Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be worth monitoring heading into this game. Davis left Tuesday’s game with an illness, while James is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Raptors are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 230.

Lakers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +9

If one of Davis and James plays, the Lakers should be able to keep this game close. If both play, the Lakers have a great chance of winning outright. The Raptors will have the edge as the more rested team but this is a big number. Back the Lakers to cover unless James and Davis get ruled out.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Raptors are an excellent defensive unit, and LA’s stars are banged up. Even if both Davis and James play in this game, this number is too high to feel good taking the over.