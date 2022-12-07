Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Knicks on Wednesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks return to Madison Square Garden Wednesday night when they face the New York Knicks. Young has always had strong showings at the Garden, including some brilliant playoff performances when the Hawks beat the Knicks 4-1 in the first round a few seasons ago.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 216.

Hawks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1.5

Both teams are inconsistent and Atlanta is dealing with injuries to De’Andre Hunter and John Collins, but the Hawks have more star power. Young always has good games at MSG, and the Knicks have struggled to contain him in the past. Take the Hawks to cover, although backing them to win outright might be the smarter play for value.

Over/Under: Over 216

Both teams sit in the middle of the league in points per game, and neither plays lockdown defense. This number is too low to back the under.