Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Bucks on Wednesday

Two of the top offensive teams in the league meet Wednesday when the Sacramento Kings take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Kings have been one of the big surprises of the season, while the Bucks have finally got Khris Middleton back in the mix as we enter December.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 236.

Kings vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +6.5

The Bucks are the better team but Sacramento has been flying offensively. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have clicked well, and the supporting cast has been highly efficient. The Bucks have the unstoppable force with Giannis Antetokounmpo but the Kings will have enough offense to keep this close.

Over/Under: Under 236

Even with these two offenses, this is too big of a number to back the over. The Bucks are a strong defensive unit, especially with Middleton back in the fold. Take the under here.