Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Suns on Wednesday

Two conference heavyweights clash as the Boston Celtics meet the Phoenix Suns in the desert Wednesday night. The Celtics are on fire in the East, while the Suns have jumped out to a lead in the West. This could be a potential NBA Finals preview. Chris Paul, who has been out with a heel injury, is expected to make his return to the court in this game.

The Celtics are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.5.

Celtics vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -1

Even with Paul’s return, this Celtics team is on fire right now. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be the best star duo in the league at the moment, and Boston is riding those guys to big wins. The Suns will put up a fight and this will be a close game but expect Boston to pull away late to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

The Celtics went under in their last two games but had four consecutive overs prior to that. The Suns have gone over in four of their last five games. Boston offers more resistance defensively but Phoenix should be able to maintain its offensive groove. This will be tight but the over should hit given how competitive this matchup will be.