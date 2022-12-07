Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 7

We’ve got a loaded Wednesday slate in the NBA with 11 games, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 7
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
Luke Kennard (injury management) - OUT
John Wall (injury management) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - available
Paul George (hamstring) - available
Norman Powell (groin) - OUT
Leonard and George are in but the rest of these guys are sitting the first game of a back-to-back. They should all be in Thursday except for Powell. Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann are nice filler plays with Wall and Kennard out.
Mo Bamba (back) - available
Gary Harris (hamstring) - OUT
With Bamba in, Mo Wagner might not be a great value add anymore.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT, no timetable for return
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT, no timetable for return
Both Ball and Hayward are out indefinitely for the Hornets. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels will be value plays for the foreseeable future in Charlotte.
Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT
Simmons is targeting a return Friday against the Hawks, but he’ll be out for this contest.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
LeBron James (ankle) - TBD
Anthony Davis (illness) - TBD
We’ll see if James plays on the second night of a back-to-back. Davis left Tuesday’s game with flu-like symptoms, so his status is truly up in the air.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT, expected to miss at least a week
With Beal out, Corey Kispert and Will Barton should see more minutes in Washington’s rotation.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (ankle) - available
Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - available
Both Morant and Jackson Jr. should be in for the Grizzlies.
Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - questionable
Myles Turner (hamstring) - questionable
Bennedict Mathurin would gain value if Haliburton sits. Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson are the replacement options for Turner if he also sits.
Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (ankle) - doubtful
Trey Murphy remains the top play for the Pelicans in terms of value, although CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are still the top offensive options.
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT
Draymond Green (hip) - OUT
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga should be great value adds to DFS lineups with Curry, Wiggins and Green out. JaMychal Green is also set to get some run.
Mike Conley (knee) - questionable
If Conley plays, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton will cede minutes to him.
Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) - probable
With Brogdon back, Derrick White will see less rotation minutes. Payton Pritchard might be out of the backcourt setup entirely.
Chris Paul (heel) - questionable
Paul’s heel injury is finally getting better, to the point where he’s not been outright removed from the contest. If he plays, he’ll likely start over Cam Payne. Devin Booker will remain the secondary playmaker for Phoenix.