Pick on the total for Hofstra-Purdue on December 7

The Purdue Boilermakers have climbed into the top five in the polls for the second straight season and look to stay unbeaten on Wednesday as they host the Hofstra Pride.

Hofstra Pride vs. Purdue Boilermakers (-19,5, 146.5)

Purdue has been playing at a controlled pace, ranking 253rd in the country in possessions per game and look to utilize their advantage in the post.

At 7-foot-4, Zach Edey has been dominant on the glass this season, averaging 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, both stats that rank in the top five among all qualifying players in those categories.

Edey should dominate the post against a Hofstra unit that is 320th in the country in rebound rate, which should lead to the Pride taking lots of 3-point shots.

Purdue pairs having Edey in the post with a defense that is eighth in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

With Hofstra shooting 31.4% from 3-point range on the road compared to 50.9%, Wednesday’s games in West Lafayette will feature lots of Purdue domination on defense.

The Play: Hofstra vs. Purdue Under 146.5

