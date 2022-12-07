Picks, predictions for UConn vs. Florida on Wednesday, December 7

The No. 5 UConn Huskies will face the Florida Gators in Gainesville at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Florida odds

Spread: UConn -4.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: UConn -200, Florida +170

UConn has yet to lose a game this season despite several major tests. They took down an Alabama team that beat both UNC and Michigan State as well as a ranked Iowa State. Forward Adama Senogo leads the team with an impressive 18.7 points per game.

The Huskies have absolutely dominated thus far, with their smallest lead at the end of a game — they haven’t won by less than double-digits all season.

Three-loss Florida went 2-for-11 from the three in their recent loss against West Virginia as they prepare for a tough stretch of games.

The Pick: UConn -4.5

The Huskies are 7-0-1 ATS so far this season and have limited opponents to less than 60 points per game. Their offensive and defensive efficiency rankings both land in the top 10 on KenPom, and this just feels like a lock for a Huskies team for which everything seems to be going right.