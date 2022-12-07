Report: Jeff Brohm leaving Purdue for Louisville head coaching job

The Louisville Cardinals have hired former Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach, according to Brett McMurphy. Brohm had successful runs at Western Kentucky and Purdue but he’s a Louisville native and this was always a job he was going to be in the running for. According to Chris Clow, the deal is for six years and will be around $35 million.

Brohm not only was a quarterback for the Cardinals but also rose through the coaching ranks with the program. He started out as a quarterbacks coach in 2003 and eventually moved all the way up to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching gig at Western Kentucky.

The Cardinals unexpected found themselves in a coaching search after Scott Satterfield left Tuesday to take the Cincinnati head coaching job. Brohm was mentioned as a candidate in Louisville’s news conference but no specifics were discussed. We’ll see if the Louisville alum can turn around a program that has struggled to find relevance in the ACC over the last six seasons.