Second ‘M3GAN’ trailer provides more viral nightmare fuel

Move over, Chucky. There’s a new killer doll in town — this time, with a firmware update. Universal Pictures has just released a new trailer for M3GAN that gives a bit more content to the story. Gemma (Alison Williams), a roboticist, has designed M3GAN (played by Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) to protect its primary user from harm. This comes into play when the lifelike doll decides to choose Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), as the person she would take any time of harm for.

There have been enough films like I Robot and The Terminator franchise to show us that giving robots extreme intelligence can backfire on humans. If the almost transposed face of M3GAN hasn’t creeped you out, instances in the trailer where she’s playing piano in the dark or her crawling towards a bully like an animal might do it. There’s also more to the Tiktok dancing scene this time, as well as an ill-advised attempt to shut the robot down (that never goes well!)

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and a story by Cooper and horror legend producer James Wan. Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum is also a producer as well. The film will be out in theaters on January 6, 2023.