Von Miller out for season with torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills have lost a major part of their defense, as Von Miller will miss the rest of the season and playoffs, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Miller, who believed he could play through the injury was sent to I.R. with the thought that he would be able to return after his four weeks off. Unfortunately doctors found more damage to his ACL than they thought when doing exploratory surgery.

The good new is that the Bills pass rush was excellent without Miller last week, as they dominated the line of scrimmage against the Patriots. They got a couple players back and have some overall depth on the line. They should be able to remain fresh with that depth, so they can win without Miller, which we knew. The problem might come in the playoffs when they need that one defender to get double-teamed and still get to the quarterback while freeing up others to do the same.