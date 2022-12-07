LeBron James ruled out Wednesday vs. Raptors with ankle injury

We are getting an early look at the injury report for Wednesday’s NBA games. The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to take on the Toronto Raptors. They will be doing so without star LeBron James, who has already been ruled out with left ankle soreness. The Lakers did just play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, making this the second game in a back-to-back. James previously battled a groin injury before picking up the ankle issue over the weekend. This is his first back-to-back on the schedule with this injury, so the Lakers are playing it safe.

Injury report for tonight in Toronto:



Davis: out (non-Covid illness)

LeBron: out (left ankle soreness)

Gabriel: out (left shoulder sprain)

Beverley: doubtful (right knee soreness) — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 7, 2022

LeBron James injury updates

James has played in 17 of the team's 23 games so far this season. He was listed as dealing with an ankle injury on December 3 and December 5, but that didn’t stop him from playing in the team’s game against the Cavs on Tuesday. Los Angeles is next in action on Friday, December 9, against the Philadelphia 76ers, so James will have an extra day to recover.

Fantasy basketball impact

Missing James is going to leave a gaping hole in your fantasy basketball lineup. It will be tough to replace his average of 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. You likely will need to sub in a bench player with upside while likely turning to a less well-rounded player.

Betting impact

The Raptors are 12-point favorites for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. With the team missing James and Anthony Davis, Toronto is likely to cover this double-digit spread.