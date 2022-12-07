Will Levis opting out of Music City Bowl, will declare for draft

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced in a written statement on Wednesday that he would be opting out of the Music City Bowl and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis transferred from Penn State after his sophomore year to start for Kentucky for two seasons.

He was hailed as a top quarterback in his class at the start of the season as he led the Wildcats to a 4-0 start, but a bad loss to Tennessee and a 7-5 season caused the hype to dim.

In 2022, Levis passed for 2,406 yards, throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, three of which were against the Vols. He’ll join a draft class that is expected to include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

The Wildcats are set to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 31.