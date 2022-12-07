Sundance Film Festival announces full slate for 2023 edition

Set for a return to in-person premieres for the first time since 2020, the Sundance Institute announced its full slate for the 2023 iteration of the festival taking place January 19-29, 2023, in Park City, Utah. There will still be a digital component to this year’s festival. However, only a portion of the films will be shown on the online portal this time. The Competition titles, the Premieres section, and the Midnight section will feature 101 feature-length films representing 23 countries. 94 percent of the films will be world premieres, and 28 percent of feature film directors will be first-time feature filmmakers.

Several documentaries will examine the lives of Little Richard, Michael J. Fox, Judy Blume, and Brooke Shields. Stars such as Anne Hathaway, Tiffany Haddish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander Skarsgård, Gael García Bernal, Cynthia Erivo, Daisy Ridley, and Jonathan Majors will be headlining some of the films.

Here are some specific films that are worth keeping an eye on:

Jonathan Majors plays an amateur bodybuilder in director Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams.

Sci-fi comedy The Pod Generation features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Emilia Clarke playing a couple using technology to start a family with an artificial womb.

Director Brandon Cronenberg returns with Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth as a resort-horror film.

Daisy Ridley will star in Sometimes I Think About Dying, portraying a suicidal office worker.

Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman are teaming up to direct Theater Camp, a comedy about a staff collective working together to keep an upstate New York camp going.

The shorts and Indie Episodic lineups for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will be announced on December 13. The in-person program takes place from January 19-29 in Utah, and the online program begins from January 24-29. Check out the complete offering of films here. More announcements will come soon.