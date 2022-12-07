Will North Carolina QB Drake Maye follow his offensive coordinator to Wisconsin?

North Carolina Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator Phil Longo is headed north to join Luke Fickell’s staff in Wisconsin, per Bruce Feldman. Longo will be the new offensive coordinator for the Badgers, who recently hired Fickell from Cincinnati as their new head coach.

SOURCE: Phil Longo is leaving UNC to go to Wisconsin to become the Badgers OC. He had a prolific offense in Chapel Hill and helped develop Drake Maye into a star this year. He's had a strong relationship with Luke Fickell for awhile and he interviewed for the Cincy OC before. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2022

Though UNC quarterback Drake Maye has not entered the transfer portal, the college football world has been abuzz with rumors that he could be planning to leave the Tar Heels this year.

Maye was in talks for a Heisman candidacy after an impressive season with the Tar Heels in 2022 and with Graham Mertz on his way out at Wisconsion, Madison could be a legitimate destination for Maye should he choose to enter the portal.

Maye completed 67.2% of his passes this season, rushing for 653 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for over 4,000 yards and 35 scores. He threw just five interceptions in the regular season, but had two more in the ACC Championship game.

His relationship with Longo could potentially drive him to the Big Ten, though nothing has been confirmed yet and Maye has not yet expressed an intent to transfer away from UNC. Maye still has two years of eligibility left in college.