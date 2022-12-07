 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will North Carolina QB Drake Maye follow his offensive coordinator to Wisconsin?

Maye could make a move to the Big Ten this offseason.

ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina
Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks for a pass against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator Phil Longo is headed north to join Luke Fickell’s staff in Wisconsin, per Bruce Feldman. Longo will be the new offensive coordinator for the Badgers, who recently hired Fickell from Cincinnati as their new head coach.

Though UNC quarterback Drake Maye has not entered the transfer portal, the college football world has been abuzz with rumors that he could be planning to leave the Tar Heels this year.

Maye was in talks for a Heisman candidacy after an impressive season with the Tar Heels in 2022 and with Graham Mertz on his way out at Wisconsion, Madison could be a legitimate destination for Maye should he choose to enter the portal.

Maye completed 67.2% of his passes this season, rushing for 653 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for over 4,000 yards and 35 scores. He threw just five interceptions in the regular season, but had two more in the ACC Championship game.

His relationship with Longo could potentially drive him to the Big Ten, though nothing has been confirmed yet and Maye has not yet expressed an intent to transfer away from UNC. Maye still has two years of eligibility left in college.

