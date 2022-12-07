Who is Masataka Yoshida? Background on Red Sox latest signing

Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida was posted on Wednesday morning. This meant that MLB teams had 30 days to sign the free agent outfielder. The Boston Red Sox wasted little time and inked Yoshida to a 5-year, $90 million deal on Wednesday afternoon. Yoshida is 29 years old and brings a combination of speed and power with him to shore up the Red Sox outfield.

Yoshida, 29, is an on-base machine who led Nippon Professional Baseball in OPS the last two seasons. His bat-to-ball skills are absolutely world-class: just 41 strikeouts in 508 plate appearances, with 80 walks. Only Luis Arraez had a lower strikeout rate in MLB last season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

Yoshida doesn’t have the typical frame of a player that we see hit for power, but his ability to put the bat on the ball will be a rarity in the major leagues. As Passan notes, he had 508 plate appearances last season for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. With only 41 strikeouts, Yoshida is adept at putting the ball in play to all parts of the field. He has spent seven seasons in the NPB and is a career .327 hitter. Yoshida had a career 133 home runs, which averages out to 19 per year. Only one player had more than 19 home runs for Boston last season, and it was third baseman Rafael Devers, who had 27.