Dejounte Murray OUT Wednesday vs. Knicks with ankle sprain

Update: Murray has been quickly ruled out shortly after he was deemed questionable to return.

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of the game, per the Hawks. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) December 8, 2022

Update: Murray is officially questionable to return to Wednesday’s game with a sprained ankle.

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game per Hawks . — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) December 8, 2022

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray went to the locker room Wednesday against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury. Murray rolled his ankle on R.J. Barrett’s foot, causing the injury. Barrett was given a flagrant foul, but obviously this injury has far greater consequences for the Hawks if Murray is out for the rest of the game.

Dejounte Murray landed on RJ Barrett's foot and twisted his ankle. He's limping. Barrett was given a flagrant foul. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 8, 2022

Atlanta has been dealing with a lot of injuries lately. De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are already out, which has the Hawks down two starters. Murray going out would make it a third starter down. The Hawks are also dealing with some drama stemming from Trae Young and Nate McMillan. In the event Murray is sidelined, Young would take over as the lead point guard. The Hawks would potentially have A.J. Griffin and Jalen Johnson take the other backcourt spot, although Bogdan Bogdanovic might be the best replacement candidate as long as he’s fully healthy. Bogdanovic is getting back from a knee injury.

We’ll see if Murray is able to return to Wednesday’s game.