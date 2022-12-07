 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dejounte Murray OUT Wednesday vs. Knicks with ankle sprain

The Hawks PG rolled his ankle on R.J. Barrett’s foot.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after missing free throws in the final seconds against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at State Farm Arena on December 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Update: Murray has been quickly ruled out shortly after he was deemed questionable to return.

Update: Murray is officially questionable to return to Wednesday’s game with a sprained ankle.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray went to the locker room Wednesday against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury. Murray rolled his ankle on R.J. Barrett’s foot, causing the injury. Barrett was given a flagrant foul, but obviously this injury has far greater consequences for the Hawks if Murray is out for the rest of the game.

Atlanta has been dealing with a lot of injuries lately. De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are already out, which has the Hawks down two starters. Murray going out would make it a third starter down. The Hawks are also dealing with some drama stemming from Trae Young and Nate McMillan. In the event Murray is sidelined, Young would take over as the lead point guard. The Hawks would potentially have A.J. Griffin and Jalen Johnson take the other backcourt spot, although Bogdan Bogdanovic might be the best replacement candidate as long as he’s fully healthy. Bogdanovic is getting back from a knee injury.

We’ll see if Murray is able to return to Wednesday’s game.

More From DraftKings Nation