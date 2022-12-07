DC Studios not moving forward with ‘Wonder Woman 3’

While the future for DC appears to be bright with James Gunn at the helm, fans won’t get another Wonder Woman movie. At least not in this iteration. Reports came out that DC Studios is not moving forward with ‘Wonder Woman 3’. The studio is set to reveal its future multi-year plan for the franchise next week with Gunn and Peter Safran. This doesn’t mean we won’t see another Wonder Woman movie, but for now, it’s not happening.

WW3 was set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who headed the first two films of the series. The first movie was a big hit and things were looking up for the franchise with Justice League coming out shortly after. Unfortunately, the second Wonder Woman film was not good. DC had a ton of turnover with Justice League and problems with the direction of the DCEU.