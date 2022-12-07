 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kristaps Porzingis returns to Wednesday’s game vs. Bulls

Porzingis is back in for Washington

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Porzingis is back in the game, which is a great sign for Washington.

Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis went to the locker room Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Porzingis tried to stay in the game initially but eventually had to be subbed out and then went back to the locker room.

Porzingis not coming back would be a big problem for the Wizards, especially given how productive he’s been. Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford would be the natural replacements, but Wizards head coach Wes Unseld has brought in Taj Gibson in as well.

The Wizards are already down Bradley Beal for about a week due to a hamstring injury, and losing Porzingis for an extended period of time would further curb some of the momentum this team has had over the last few weeks. Kyle Kuzma will take on a bigger scoring role if both Beal and Porzingis are out together. We’ll see if the big man can come back to this game.

More From DraftKings Nation