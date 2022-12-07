Kristaps Porzingis returns to Wednesday’s game vs. Bulls

Update: Porzingis is back in the game, which is a great sign for Washington.

Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis went to the locker room Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Porzingis tried to stay in the game initially but eventually had to be subbed out and then went back to the locker room.

End 1Q: Bulls 29, Wizards 22.

Porzingis has yet to return to the bench.

Unseld already having to use some interesting combinations. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 8, 2022

Porzingis not coming back would be a big problem for the Wizards, especially given how productive he’s been. Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford would be the natural replacements, but Wizards head coach Wes Unseld has brought in Taj Gibson in as well.

The Wizards are already down Bradley Beal for about a week due to a hamstring injury, and losing Porzingis for an extended period of time would further curb some of the momentum this team has had over the last few weeks. Kyle Kuzma will take on a bigger scoring role if both Beal and Porzingis are out together. We’ll see if the big man can come back to this game.