Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams get things started for the NFL in Week 14 when they face off on Thursday Night Football. The game kicks off at SoFi Field in LA at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a must-win game for the 5-7 Raiders, while the 4-8 Rams are pretty much finished for the season. LA has placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, and could add additional players to the list. The team went all in a year ago to win the Super Bowl and appears to now be all in on just getting this season over with and looking ahead to 2023.

On the other hand, the Raiders sit two games out of the final AFC wild card berth and have some big opportunities in front of them. If they beat the Rams, they have an excellent chance at gaining a game on the seventh place Jets, who are headed to Buffalo this week. Then, the Raiders host the eighth place Patriots in Week 15 and have a chance to move into a tie with them, or even ahead of them pending the outcome of the Patriots road game against the Cardinals this coming Monday.

The Raiders are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44. Las Vegas is a -265 moneyline favorite while LA is a +225 underdog.