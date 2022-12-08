Best DFS lineup strategy for Raiders-Rams on Thursday night

Week 14 gets underway on Thursday, December 7. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video,

Injuries

The Raiders have ruled out DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Jayon Brown (hand), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Cornerback CB Tyler Hall (back) and RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps, calf) are listed as questionable. Jacobs was limited in practice during the week, but this calf injury hasn’t kept him off the field over the last two weeks.

The Rams have already ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back) and CB David Long (groin). Cornerback Troy Hill (groin), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), WR Brandon Powell (illness) and QB John Wolford (neck) are all listed as questionable. The team also hasn’t decided on the availability of new quarterback Baker Mayfield who was claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

Captain’s Chair

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders — $19,200

Adams is the best player on the Raiders, and it isn’t very close. While he likely will draw cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he still should see a high target share. Adams has seen at least 11 targets in five consecutive games and has seen fewer than 75 receiving yards just once. He should be worthy of the Captian’s Chair even if he does see a lot of Ramsey.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams — $11,700

I nearly doubled up on Raiders receivers here and went with Mack Hollins, but wanted to diversify a bit. Enter, Cam Akers. He has double-digit carries in two of his last three games. Akers is coming off a game where he had 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Los Angeles offense lacks stars giving upside to Akers, who should see a good amount of work.

Value Plays

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams — $6,200

Higbee heads into Thursday’s game as the most reliable pass-catcher for the Rams. The team is down Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, leaving Higbee as the team’s top receiver. He has yet to find the endzone this year but retains a high target share. Las Vegas is allowing the sixth-most DFS points per game to opposing tight ends.

Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders — $4,200

When it comes to DFS lineups for TNF or MNF, we typically see one of the team’s kickers having a lineup-worthy day. The Rams' defense has struggled this season, but it isn’t like the Raiders have all of a sudden figured out how only to score touchdowns. Los Angeles is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is one of the better kickers in the league already, so should prove beneficial on Thursday.