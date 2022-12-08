Breaking down NFL betting splits for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to extend their winning streak to four games on the road Sunday night, while the Los Angeles Rams are battling through one of the worst championship hangovers in NFL History. The Rams lost six consecutive games, and another defeat would put them in a tie for last place in the NFC.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams, Week 14 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Raiders are 6.5-point favorites. 78% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Raiders to cover.

Is the public right? No. The Raiders need to travel on a short week, and they have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after three straight close victories. That’s the perfect time to fade the favorite against a team that has been seeing the headlines of how bad they are all week. Take the Rams no matter who lines up at quarterback against a Raiders team that won by more than a single possession two times all season.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 53% of the handle is on the under, and 57% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? We missed out on the key number of 44, but there’s a great chance this game goes toward the under. If the Rams stick in this game, it will be because of their defense and at the time of publishing this, their QB will be either John Wolford or Baker Mayfield, who was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week.

Betting the moneyline: The Raiders are home favorites with moneyline odds at -265. Moneyline odds for the Rams are at +225. 80% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Raiders to win.

Is the public right? Neither moneyline option is all that enticing given these odds but if you want to pick a winner, just take the Raiders despite a small payout. They will win this game, but Las Vegas is not good enough to expect a blowout.