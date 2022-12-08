Who to start, sit in Week 14 fantasy football for Raiders-Rams on TNF

Week 14 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, December 7. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ll take you through two players to start and two to sit for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Mack Hollins, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Hollins has a good matchup on Thursday night. The Rams are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Hollins is second in line for targets behind Davante Adams, but Adams will likely be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey. This should open the door for Hollins to see another good game.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Akers is one of the few bright spots for the Los Angeles offense. They are going to be down their top two receivers and could be on their fourth quarterback in as many weeks. They should rely on the run game to set the pace for this game. Akers is coming off a game with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. It’s a risky play, but keep him in your lineup.

Sit

Los Angeles Rams D/ST

The Rams' defense tends to be one of the better units in fantasy football, but they are having a down year. Throw in that they have already ruled out DT Aaron Darnold, and they take yet another hit. The Las Vegas offense hasn’t been great, but with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs at the ready, they can put up points in a hurry.

Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Moreau has filled in decently for the Raiders in the absence of star tight end Darren Waller. On Thursday, though, Adams, Hollins and Jacobs all have much better matchups and should have great games. Moreau could see some work in the offense but should remain on your fantasy football bench this week.