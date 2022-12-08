What is the spread for Raiders vs. Rams? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Raiders are set as 6-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -240 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams sit at +200, while the total score is set at 44.5.

The Raiders (5-7) are coming off three-straight victories, and have amassed 462.3 total yards per contest (1st in NFL) in the span. Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have brought the offense to life recently, as they are still in the hunt for a Wild Card in the 2022-23 postseason.

Los Angeles has struggled mightily this year, as the reigning Super Bowl champions desperately hope to eke out a win in Week 14 after falling in each of the last six games. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II and now Aaron Donald will be sidelined on Thursday Night Football.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Raiders-Rams. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Dec. 1), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 8). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Rams odds, line movement

Dec. 8

Point spread: Raiders -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders -240, Rams +200

Raiders vs. Rams betting trends

SU: LV 5-7, LAR 3-9

ATS: LV 6-6, LAR 4-7

O/U: LV 6-5, LAR 5-7

Raiders vs. Rams betting splits

Point spread: Raiders 70% handle, 67% bets

Total: OVER 53% handle, 56% bets

Moneyline: Raiders 88% handle, 79% bets