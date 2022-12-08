Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 QBE Shootout

The PGA TOUR will host the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida this weekend. Twelve teams of two will play 54 holes over three days in various competition formats, including scramble, alternate shots, and four-ball.

The tournament will bring in two representatives from the LPGA to join some of the PGA TOUR’s top golfers — Nelly Kurda and Lexi Thomas are part of the same field as Max Homa, Billy Horschel, and KH Lee.

The 24-person field can expect excellent weather, with sunny skies and very little chance of rain predicted in Naples this weekend.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 QBE Shootout starting Friday, Dec. 9 and ending Sunday, Dec. 11.

Friday, December 9

Hi 82°, Low 64°: Mostly sunny, 8% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, December 10

Hi 81°, Low 63°: Sunny, 8% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds

Sunday, December 11

Hi 81°, Low 64°: Sunny, 7% chance of rain, 7 MPH winds