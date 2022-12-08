Full list of tee times for Round 1 of QBE Shootout

The QBE Shootout takes place this weekend at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Two LPGA golfers will join 22 PGA TOUR members for a team event that will run from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. Friday will feature a scramble format, and the golfers will play a modified alternate shot format on Saturday and four-ball on Sunday.

The field includes Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda from the LPGA, and Max Homa, Billy Horschel, and KH Lee from the PGA TOUR. Horschel and Jason Day are the favorites to win, with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 QBE Shootout on Friday. All times are ET.

9:45 a.m. — Mitchell/Spaun & Mullinax/Stallings

10 a.m. — Conners/Lee & Hoge/Theegala

10:15 a.m. — Hoffman/Palmer & Harman/Straka

10:30 a.m. — English/Kuchar & Stricker/Young

10:45 a.m. — Day/Horschel & McNealy/Thompson

11 a.m. — Korda/McCarthy & Homa/Kisner