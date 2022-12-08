What Week 13 performance means for Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP odds

Tua Tagovailoa’s odds to win NFL MVP rose from +500 to +1200 after the Miami Dolphins’ 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, placing him being Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday before leaving the game with an ankle injury. The injury was not severe and he’s expected to return this week. However, his completion percentage was the lowest it’s been all season, at 54.6%, compared to his season average of 68.1% completion.

The Dolphins QB has thrown 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. Before Sunday, the interception number was three. Tagovailoa sat out several games this season with a head injury, but this game marks just the second Tagovailoa start of the season that ended in a loss. The first was the game in which he sustained the head injury.

The Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.