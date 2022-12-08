Derek Carr start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Rams on a short week. The Raiders have been among the league’s highest-scoring offenses over the past month, with veteran Derek Carr playing his best football of the season. Does the Raiders signal-caller make sense to start in fantasy lineups with the short turnaround on deck?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Raiders have been one of the NFL’s most efficient scoring offenses over the last three weeks, and Carr has been efficient in leading the resurgence from under center. The veteran signal-caller is coming off a 250-yard, two-touchdown win over the Chargers that gave him 16.0 fantasy points. While Carr enters Thursday’s contest as QB13 in fantasy, he has been the epitome of consistency for managers. The Raiders quarterback has finished with double-digit fantasy points in all but one game this season, and the offense could only be getting better from here on out.

Over the last three games, the Raiders have averaged 29.7 points per game, which is the fourth-highest mark in that span. Las Vegas has also averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game over the last three weeks with 280.3 per game, as Carr’s synergy with WR1 Davante Adams has been on full display. Despite the short week, he faces a Rams defense that gives up 15.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and one that could be without Aaron Donald once again, after the star pass-rusher missed Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Carr has largely been consistent all season long but the Raiders’ resurgence over the last three weeks could mean an elevated fantasy ceiling for the veteran. Despite the short week, he heads into a matchup against what appears to be a vulnerable Rams defense, making him a viable starter with low-end QB1 appeal this week.