Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to capitalize on a three-game winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Both teams head into this matchup with injuries on each side, but wide receiver Mack Hollins has stepped up to the plate for Las Vegas. Does the wideout make sense as a fantasy starter in Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Despite the Raiders' offense being shorthanded with injuries to the receiving corps, Mack Hollins has been a welcome revelation for both the team and fantasy football managers. The wideout has six double-digit fantasy performances this season, and despite totaling just 8.5 PPR fantasy points last week it was his involvement in the offense that was encouraging. Hollins saw a healthy volume of targets (9) which was second-most behind Davante Adams, who rightfully took the spotlight with a dominant performance. Despite Adams taking much of the fantasy value, it is encouraging to see Hollins involved regardless.

That should continue on a short week in which the likelihood of Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow returning to action is slim to none. The Rams' defense is coming off a performance in which they allowed 348 passing yards to the Seahawks, and this season they are giving up an average of 22.6 fantasy points to receivers, which is the 10th-most in the league. While much of that volume could go to Adams, Hollins undoubtedly carries the title of WR2 for the Raiders in Thursday night’s contest.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Playing on a short week is not favorable but the Rams' defense has by no means been elite this season, and their season is arguably downward-sloping. That being said, Hollins has a favorable matchup to set him up for a bounce-back performance, and he remains a viable flex option as a WR3/4 in Week 14.