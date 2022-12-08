Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers kick off the NFL’s Week 14 schedule with a showdown set for Thursday Night Football. The Raiders will look to extend their three-game winning streak while simultaneously overcoming a number of absences at the receiver and tight end positions. Foster Moreau has stepped up as the Raiders’ TE1 the past couple of weeks, but does he make sense as a fantasy starter in Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Foster Moreau has largely been hit-or-miss over the last few weeks since stepping into the TE1 role in lieu of Darren Waller. Last week against the Chargers was an example of the tight end being largely unimpactful despite the Raiders boasting one of the highest-scoring offenses over the last three games. Moreau had just one catch on three targets for 37 yards, despite seeing seven targets and finishing with 33 yards and a score in the week prior. The reality could be that the veteran pass-catcher is viable based on the matchup, with the hope that this week’s bout with the Rams is one of those advantageous games.

With Waller likely sitting, it bumps Moreau once again into TE1 territory versus a Rams defense that gives up 7.6 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Los Angeles ranks 22nd in pass defense and if Aaron Donald misses his second straight game, it could make it that much easier for the Raiders to make plays from the pocket. Though Davante Adams is atop the pecking order, it’s largely been a carousel for the WR2 position each week. Perhaps Thursday night will call for Moreau’s services after a quiet outing in Week 13.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The tight end position in fantasy is undoubtedly top-heavy, but Moreau’s TE1 status for Las Vegas makes him a worthwhile starting option. Fire him up in lineups with the hope that this marks a week where his fantasy upside comes into play.