John Wolford start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the NFL’s Week 14 slate with a matchup set for Thursday Night Football. The Rams have had a season to forget, and that theme has been accentuated by the necessity of starting backup quarterback John Wolford. It appears that Wolford will remain the starter for the foreseeable future, but does that mean he’s worth a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB John Wolford

Despite the Rams managing to keep last week’s loss to the Seahawks within distance of a single touchdown, their performance did not coincide with a strong outing from Wolford. The backup quarterback had just 6.02 fantasy points with 178 passing yards and two interceptions, which resulted in an overall passer rating of 43.4. Despite his struggles, he managed to play the entire game for Los Angeles, likely signaling that he will once again start under center for Thursday night’s contest.

Making his third-straight appearance for the Rams does not instill any more confidence in a breakout performance, however. Through two starts this season has one touchdown and three interceptions with little to no fantasy value to show for it. Despite the Raiders’ struggles all season in pass defense, they have bolstered their play as of late thanks to a rejuvenated pass rush. Over the last three games, Las Vegas has averaged 3.7 sacks per game, which is tied for the fourth-most in that span. With a limited number of weapons on offense and now facing an inspired defensive line, Wolford could be in for a struggle Thursday night.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Wolford has given no indication that he’s worth a starting position through his two starts this season, and that should put fantasy managers' minds at ease this week. Keep him on the bench or on the waiver wire in respective leagues.