Cam Akers start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will hope to snap their six-game losing streak as they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Despite playing with a number of key offensive pieces absent last week versus the Seahawks, the Rams were able to make a game out of it thanks to the likes of Cam Akers. Can the running back carry the momentum and make the case as a fantasy starter in Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

The Rams likely surprised many when they were able to keep last week’s loss to the Seahawks within scoring distance, falling by a score of just 27-23. Much of their success on offense came off the heels of a strong performance from Akers, who had 17 carries for 60 yards and two rushing touchdowns. His final stat line amounted to 19.0 PPR fantasy points, by far his best fantasy performance of the season. Amid an offense that has been dealt blows with injuries to the quarterback and wide receiver positions, Akers’ performance last week was a bright spot, albeit unexpected and perhaps unlikely to occur again.

On deck this week is a Raiders defense that ranks 14th in run defense and surrenders the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, but fantasy managers should pay close attention to Las Vegas’ recent performance as a better proxy. In the past three weeks, the Raiders are tied in allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (77.0). While Akers’ performance last week was admirable given the lack of weapons for Los Angeles, it more or less feels like an anomaly from a larger review.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The Rams' offense continues to be severely limited in weapons and is simply not effective enough to make Akers a reliable option. Fantasy managers should keep him on the bench for this short turnaround matchup.