Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson suffered a knee injury last year and wasn't able to return until Week 8 this season. While he had a few quiet weeks to start, he’s been their top receiving option since Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson went out with injuries. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

In six games, Jefferson has 11 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers aren't great, but he’s scored two touchdowns in the past three weeks. John Wolford has liked getting Jefferson the ball and it’s for good reason. When healthy, Jefferson can make big plays.

The Raiders are allowing 258.1 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They have had major struggles and that is a big reason they’re as awful as they are. They don’t have a true No. 1 cornerback and that hurts them. Jefferson has a great matchup and it wouldn't surprise me if he had a breakout week against Las Vegas.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jefferson should start.