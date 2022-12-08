Ben Skowronek start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek has been a reserve wide receiver for the most part throughout his short career. However, for a seventh-round pick to be on the field as much as he’s been is impressive. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Ben Skowronek

In 12 games, Skowronek has 31 receptions for 284 yards. He’s scored 0 receiving touchdowns in his career and I would expect him to get his first this season. With most players out with injuries, the Rams are giving the young guys a chance to go out and prove themselves.

The Raiders have had one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They allow 258.1 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. It has been surprising seeing the Raider struggle, but not for their defense. They don't have a true No. 1 cornerback, so they cannot stop true No. 1 wide receivers. I would expect them to do whatever they can to make their defensive backroom better this offseason.

Start or sit in Week 14?

For DFS, Skowronek is a decent value play.