Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tight end Tyler Higbee is one of the Los Angeles Rams veteran players still available for the offense. Although he is somewhat young, the majority of their older offensive skill players are hurt. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

This season, Higbee has 50 receptions for 444 yards. It’s shocking that Higbee hasn't scored a touchdown this season. If he were to not catch a touchdown all year, it would be the first time he’s done that in his career. It has been a bad year for the Rams' offense, but Higbee should be getting more targets in the red zone.

The Raiders allow 258.1 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. That is an area they will need to improve in the offseason. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Raiders are allowing 11.3 points to tight ends per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. This is a great matchup for Higbee.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In DFS, Higbee is a good value play.