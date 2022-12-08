Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 8

The NBA has a small slate on Thursday night with just three games across the league. The night starts off with the Clippers vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Rockets vs. Spurs tipping at 8:30. The final game of the evening will tip off at 10 p.m. ET as the Nuggets head to Moda Center to take on the Trail Blazers.

Ahead of tonight’s action, we’re going over some of our favorite player prop bets to consider with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George over 21.5 points vs. Heat (-120)

PG13 made his return on Monday after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since November 19. He’s struggled to get back in his usual rhythm, putting in two subpar performances as he scored 19 points against the Hornets, followed by 11 points in the Clips’ overtime loss to the Magic. However, his season average still sits at 22.7 points per game and I’d expect him to bounce back especially after seeing two poor outings. The Heat have a long list of injuries that should continue to affect their perimeter defense, giving George the perfect opportunity to rack up some points.

Keldon Johnson over 6.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (+110)

Johnson has been putting in some impressive performances on the glass as of late, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game through his last five outings. That’s significantly higher than his season average of 5.1 rpg, but the 6-5 forward has been stepping up in the absence of center Jakob Poeltl, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury on November 26. With Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan are ruled out for Thursday’s game against Houston, expect Johnson to continue his trend of filling the void left in the rebound column.

Damian Lillard over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Nuggets (+135)

This one might be just a tad bit more of a long shot, but Lillard’s return from injury saw him put up 21 points while shooting 5-10 from downtown in a win against the Pacers. The Blazers will be playing host to a Denver team who have lost three straight, allowing an average of 12.7 three pointers from opposition in that stretch. Expect Lillard to keep that momentum going and pull up for plenty of shots from beyond the arc.