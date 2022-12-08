NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, December 8

The NBA has a small slate of just three games on Thursday night, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET with Clippers vs. Heat and wrapping up with Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. That leaves limited options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Justise Winslow, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,900

Winslow served as a starter while Damian Lillard was sidelined with a calf injury, putting up at least 25 fantasy points in each of those games. Since Lillard made his return against the Pacers on Sunday, Winslow has returned to the bench but still managed to log 18.5 DKFP in a 16-point win over the Pacers. He notched six rebounds and three assists, and should still be able to bring in some value off the bench going forward.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets, $4,300

Eason has been putting in some big performances off the bench especially through the last couple of games as he averaged 31.5 DKFP per game. The rookie has played at least 20 minutes in the last two outings, topping out at 29 minutes in a loss to the Warriors where he put up 13 points and 10 rebounds for 28.5 DKFP. He turned in 34.5 DKFP in Houston’s double-overtime win over the 76ers on Monday as well. He’s easily worth a spot in your DFS lineup and he won’t eat up too much salary cap.

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers, $3,800

Batum got the starting nod on Wednesday against the Magic with Marcus Morris sidelined with an illness. Morris is still listed as day-to-day on the injury report, so it remains to be seen if he’ll suit up against the Heat tonight. Regardless, Batum made the most of the situation, playing 38 minutes and scoring 16 points with five assists and four rebounds on the night. It was good for 30.5 DKFP, coming just two days after his 26.75 DKFP performance against the Hornets. With solid back-to-back games and the possibility of Morris being limited, Batum should be a solid pick for any DFS lineup.