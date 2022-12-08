Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Heat on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Miami Heat on Thursday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. The Clippers (14-12) are coming off a 116-111 overtime loss to the Magic on Wednesday, while the Heat (11-14) lost their second straight game with a 116-96 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

The Heat are six-point favorites in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -240 on the moneyline. The Clippers come in at +200 while the point total is set at 214.

Clippers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +6

The Clippers find themselves in ninth place at the moment, just three games back from the first-place Pelicans. They’ve only been able to get two ins in their last three games, losing to the Jazz, Kings, and most recently Magic in that stretch. Regardless, they have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing an average of just 109.1 points per game from opponents through the season so far.

The Heat find themselves in 10th place, sitting 9.5 games back from the first-place Celtics. They’re also 2-3 in their last five, giving up losses to the Celtics, Grizzlies, and the Pistons in their most recent outing. Miami’s start to the season hasn’t gone quite the way they’d hoped for, though their defense has been playing fairly well as they’ve allowed an average of just 110.2 points per game from opposing teams.

While both teams are struggling to find some consistent form, I’m taking the Clippers to cover in this one as they have a defensive advantage over the home side.

Over/Under: Over 214

The Clippers have gone over the total in four of their last five outings, while the Heat have only done it twice in that same stretch. With both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the court, combined with Ivica Zubac causing trouble for Bam Adebayo in the paint, I’m thinking the Clippers will be able to put up a good amount of points and take this one over the total for a fifth time in six games.