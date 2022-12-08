Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. Iowa on Thursday, December 8

The marquee matchup on tonight’s light college basketball slate will be an in-state rivalry as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones hit the road to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -4

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Iowa -190, Iowa State +160

Iowa State (7-1) is looking to pick up its third straight victory tonight and is coming off a 71-60 victory over St. John’s on Sunday. The Cyclones jumped out to a 17-2 run in the first 10 minutes and never looked back. Caleb Grill was excellent on both sides of the floor, putting up seven points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. ISU’s defense leads the nation in turnover percentage at 30.3%.

Iowa (6-2) has dropped two of its last three games and last fell to Duke in a 74-62 setback on Tuesday. The Blue Devils broke off a 19-12 run in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter and that gave them enough wiggle room to keep the Hawkeyes at bay. In contrast to Iowa State, Iowa has protected the basketball better than anyone else, leading the nation in offensive turnover percentage at 12.1%

The Pick: Iowa -4

Multiple factors play into Iowa’s favor here. The Hawkeyes have won the past three home matchups of this in-state rivalry and this showdown will be Iowa State’s first true road game of the season. This game will come down to Iowa’s careful offense being able to keep the ball away from ISU’s opportunistic defense. With Iowa having homecourt advantage, I’ll give the edge to the Hawkeyes.